Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for July 22

By Andy Philip
July 22 2021, 7.48am

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

Boris Johnson has been Prime Minister for two of the most eventful years in modern British history. As he marks this milestone, here are some of the key moments of his premiership.

Scotland’s Finance Secretary has invited ideas from business owners on how to shape a 10-year economic strategy.

Is devolution helping rural areas?

Alex Bell: What has devolution done for the Highlands and Islands? Precious little.

A Labour government at Westminster would “buy, make and sell more in Scotland”, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said ahead of her first visit north of the border since taking up the role.

In case you missed it:

A charity helping people deal with the “catastrophic” impact of poverty over two decades has been handed £1,000 from a north-east Conservative politician’s salary.

Covid recovery secretary John Swinney

John Swinney apologises after being reported to statistics watchdog over ‘fake news’ Covid tweet.

Boris Johnson has been blasted after leaked text messages appeared to show the prime minister opposed Covid restrictions as he believed those dying were “essentially all over 80”.

Housing Secretary Shona Robison has been urged to reopen a scheme to support first-time home buyers after its “phenomenal popularity” led to it running out of money within a few days of being launched.

