Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for July 23

New this morning:

Critical workers are to be exempt from self-isolation under new Scottish Government plans.

Holocaust survivor’s Brexit fears raised in Parliament by SNP MP

Covid: Dundee nightclub boss Tony Cochrane says Scottish vaccine passports ‘a step too far’

Transport Minister Graeme Dey has said a new blueprint for dualling the A9 will ensure the £3 billion project is completed “efficiently and within budget”.

In case you missed it:

Greens hit out at UK Government’s ‘catastrophic’ proposals to develop Cambo oilfield

Supermarket shortages: SNP Government considers lifting some self-isolation rules early

Labour MP ordered to leave Commons after accusing Johnson of repeatedly lying

Latest Covid deaths serve as reminder of ‘toll’ of virus, warns Sturgeon