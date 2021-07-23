Self-isolation: Nicola Sturgeon confirms critical workers exemption in Scotland

Changes to self-isolation rules will allow “essential staff” to stay at work to keep critical services going in health, social care, transport and the provision of food supplies.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the new guide, ahead of schedule, with strict conditions requiring applications through a Scottish Government website.

Staff must be double-vaccinated, with the second shot at least two weeks previously. They will need to have a negative PCR test and agree to daily lateral flow tests.

Exemptions only apply to staff who voluntarily agree not to self-isolate.

‘Lifeline services’

In a statement, Ms Sturgeon confirmed: “It is essential that lifeline services and critical national infrastructure are maintained and we are implementing these changes now – ahead of possible changes to self-isolation rules for close contacts that may apply more generally in future – to ensure staff shortages do not put key services at risk.

“We have seen significant staff shortages in a small number of organisations in recent days and we have worked with them to protect services. Applications for exemptions are being considered from today and we will consider applications as they come in.

“Clinical evidence tells us we can safely and effectively release some critical staff from self-isolation, with appropriate safeguards. However, this is a very limited change at this stage, to be applied on a case by case basis and only where absolutely necessary.

“We will not allow key services to be threatened by staff shortages but equally we must continue to protect public health.”

The SNP Government had already planned to ease rules for health and social care workers from August 9, using more testing in place of isolation, as the country inches out of emergency measures.

But there were growing concerns at the lack of produce in some shops as more people are forced to self-isolate after receiving alerts on Covid contact tracing phone apps – dubbed the “pingdemic”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared “freedom” from key public health measures in England on July 19 despite the rapid spread of the Delta variant, first identified in India.

The problem isn’t the pingdemic, it’s the pandemic.” – Stephen Reicher

The major change was immediately blamed on the massive rise in secondary contacts of cases, which put wider British infrastructure under immense pressure.

On Friday morning, behavioural science expert Stephen Reicher, a professor at St Andrews University, criticised the UK Government’s focus.

“The real problem is the number of infections,” he said. “The problem isn’t the pingdemic, it’s the pandemic.”

He called for better messaging for the public, the continued use of face covers and better ventilation to lower infection risk.

What is happening in England?

In England, the UK Government has now announced supermarket depot workers and food manufacturers will be exempt from quarantine rules.

The scheme there will allow an expected 10,000 workers to take daily tests regardless of vaccination status.

The plan begins at 15 supermarket depots followed by another 150 next week. It won’t apply to shop staff.

A record 618,903 people were told to self-isolate in England and Wales in the week before the Prime Minister lifted restrictions – despite a massive and ongoing spike in Covid cases.

The focus is not just on Britain’s under-strain infrastructure. The UK Government is also bringing in plans, already expected, to allow key industries in England such as transport, emergency services, border control, energy and local government, among others. It will apply to people who are fully vaccinated.