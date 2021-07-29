Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘Tidal wave of issues’: Councillor on his search for ‘closure’ after father’s Home Farm death

A councillor who lost his father during a coronavirus outbreak at Home Farm on Skye has spoken of his ongoing search for "closure".
By Calum Ross
July 29 2021, 6.00am
Photo of Calum Ross
John Angus surrounded by his family inside the Home Farm care home on Skye.
John Gordon described a “tidal wave of issues” faced by families like his own across Scotland, many of which “seem to be left unresolved”.

The Skye councillor’s 83-year-old father, John Angus Gordon, was one of 10 residents at the Home Farm facility to die during the pandemic.

The controversy, which rocked the island community, has been one of the most high-profile of all the care home outbreaks in Scotland since the start of the crisis.

The Care Inspectorate raised a legal action to cancel the then operator HC-One’s registration following an inspection last May which raised serious concerns about the running of the home.

Home Farm Care Home, Portree, Skye
The action was later dropped and NHS Highland, which was brought in to help manage the home, formally took over its running in November.

Mr Gordon said: “I still believe the staff that were there were caring and doing the best that they can but were part of a system that failed them and failed us as families but most importantly failed the residents.”

‘There’s been no closure’

The independent councillor added: “I’ve heard a number of family members say this and I say it myself now, yet I couldn’t understand it when I heard other people say it, but I just feel there’s been no closure in terms of what has happened.

“There was a number of weeks before our dad died when you couldn’t see him, so again you were left with the information that was coming out, and for families that had residents within the care home throughout the whole of the pandemic, and just trying to get that timely information, has been really hard.

“It’s been a very difficult period – to deal with your own grief as well as realise there are so many issues within our care home in a little village and to know that there’s been so many complaints that haven’t been addressed or dealt with is quite shocking and somebody has to take responsibility for this.

Flowers outside the care home.

“This is just one care home but there are so many that I know from e-mails and letters that I get from family members of residents in care homes across the whole of Scotland that there’s a tidal wave of issues that seem to be left unresolved or not being addressed and it just cannot go on, this has to be dealt with.”

We have revealed today that the vast majority of complaints to the Care Inspectorate about care homes for older people were not investigated by the regulator last year.

‘A lot to answer for’

While the Care Inspectorate did take action in the case of Home Farm, Mr Gordon was adamant that more should have been done to help families like his own.

He said: “Our elderly population deserve the best care possible and if there are complaints they should be addressed and dealt with in a timely and professional manner.

“When I hear so many complaints weren’t dealt with, just particularly during the whole pandemic, and our experience of care, the care home, and the lack of transparency and timely information, the Scottish Government has a lot to answer to in terms of what happened during the pandemic.”

He added: “I think that a lot of the problems that care homes are facing and what we have experienced during the pandemic in terms of some of the reports that have come out and the complaints that we’re now hearing about, ultimately is at the door of the Care Inspectorate.

“It’s part of the Scottish Government and they did not step up to the mark, so questions have to be asked of the Care Inspectorate because I do not think they did what they should have been doing, particularly during the pandemic, and a lot of the complaints that have come out since I feel there has to be an investigation into the Care Inspectorate’s dealings.”

