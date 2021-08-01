Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 1st 2021
News / Politics / Scottish politics

UK Government warned against ‘reckless race’ to wind down furlough

The SNP has urged the UK Government to u-turn on plans to "prematurely" cut Covid-19 income support schemes.
By Adele Merson
August 1 2021, 12.01am
Photo of Adele Merson
Chancellor Rishi Sunak intends to scrap furlough support from September 30.
The call comes as the furlough scheme is further scaled back from today, with employers now expected to contribute at least 20% of support until the scheme is scrapped on September 30.

The latest data from the UK Treasury shows the total number of claimants for the Job Retention Scheme stood at 1.9 million on June 30.

This is down 590,000 from May 31 where there were 2.4 million people seeking furlough support.

But the SNP has repeatedly called on the Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak to end the deadline and keep the scheme in place for as long as necessary.

‘Reckless plans’

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford urged the UK Government to “u-turn on their irresponsible and reckless race to prematurely cut support schemes”.

He added: “The Treasury should be looking to strengthen measures – including for the 3 million excluded – rather than scrap them.

“The impact of Covid restrictions has been significant and businesses are not fully back on their feet.

“As recent figures have shown, firms and workers are still feeling the hit due to the huge number of staff having to self-isolate after receiving alerts.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford.

“There has been no hesitation from the Tory government to hand out multi-million pound Covid contracts to friends, close contacts and party donors or spend hundreds of millions of pounds on a royal yacht – yet it is in a rush to end support to help hard hit households.

“I urge the Prime Minister to rethink his reckless plans and to keep the furlough scheme in place for as long as necessary and to extend support to the millions who have so far been left behind.”

‘One of the largest packages of support’

A Treasury spokesman said: “We’re proud that the support we put in place throughout the pandemic was one of the largest packages anywhere in the world. Including protecting one in three Scottish jobs.

“This includes the multi-billion pound furlough scheme, with the number of Scottish workers on furlough having halved over the past three months.

“The Scottish Government has also benefited from £14.5 billion in additional Barnett funding to help with their response to the pandemic.”

