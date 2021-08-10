‘Nervous’ SNP politicians in last minute talks over Green deal plans

MSPs held last-minute talks with Nicola Sturgeon amid feelings of “unease” at the final shape of a deal between the SNP and Greens.

The two parties have been in discussions at senior level over a co-operation agreement which could put Greens into the Scottish Government.

But backbenchers were largely left out of the details, leading to some concerns about what they will have to sell back to their constituents.

The climate change emergency put the future of oil and gas firmly on the agenda, including whether the Cambo field off Shetland should be exploited.

There are also debates over road projects including dualling the A96 and A9.

We revealed last month how a deal was expected to be announced in early August.

But with the clock ticking, Holyrood group members and staff are still concerned about potential problems. They include energy policy, Green positions in government and the future of any push for a second independence referendum.

One insider told us MSPs in the party were not aware when the plan was first announced, adding there was a “general feeling of unease” about it.

There are concerns among members about what might have been conceded to get Greens on board.

Another SNP source said the wider party had been kept out of any details during the long talks between leadership. The same position has been taken with the Green party, whose membership would still have to ratify any final proposals.

The meeting, held virtually on Tuesday evening, was set up to involve the First Minister, Deputy First Minister John Swinney and MSPs.

The SNP-Green plan

Ms Sturgeon announced she would hold talks on a partnership with the Greens after the election in May.

Announcing the proposal in Holyrood at the time, she said: “It is not inconceivable that a cooperation agreement could lead in future to a Green minister or ministers being part of this government.

“The key point for today is that we are both agreeing to come out of our comfort zones to find new ways of working for the common good.”

Officials from the civil service are now working through the fine print of the talks, which could lead to what has been dubbed a New Zealand-style arrangement. It could give Greens one or more ministerial portfolios without being in a formal coalition. Details are expected within days.