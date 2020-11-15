Boris Johnson self-isolating after contact tests positive for Covid-19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with an MP who has tested positive for Covid-19.

The prime minister met with a group of MPs on Thursday for 35 minutes, including Ashfield MP Lee Anderson, who has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

A Number 10 spokesman said: “The prime minister has today been notified by NHS Test and Trace that he is required to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

“The prime minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating.

“He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's a picture of the PM with Lee Anderson MP on Thursday – Anderson has since tested positive for #COVID19 and the PM is now self isolating. pic.twitter.com/XKLd0yCFnV — Shehab Khan (@ShehabKhan) November 15, 2020

“The prime minister is well and does not have any symptoms of Covid-19.”

In April, Mr Johnson was hospitalised and required oxygen after becoming unwell with coronavirus.

It is not yet known, but thought possible, that people can catch the respiratory disease twice.

Downing Street are looking into how the prime minister can still participate in Cabinet on Tuesday and also other parliamentary business.

But, it is unlikely Mr Johnson will be able to take part in prime minister’s questions on Wednesday.