‘I am not on magic mushrooms’: Douglas Ross answers the good, bad and bizarre in Facebook Q&A

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross invited the public to grill him live on Facebook this evening and ended up answering a number of unexpected questions.

The Moray MP looked at ease fielding queries on Brexit, Scottish independence and Tory policy, but couldn’t help but laugh when someone asked whether he had taken hallucinogenic magic mushrooms prior to the Q&A.

“I can assure whoever asked that, I am not on magic mushrooms,” Mr Ross said.

“Indeed there were also no mushrooms in the spaghetti bolognese I had tonight.”

Mr Ross, who has committed to take public questions once a month on Facebook, was later left struggling for words when another person asked if he would “snog” former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson.

“I’m not sure either of us would be particularly interested in that, erm, I’m not really a big one for snogging my colleagues, that can be confirmed by numerous of them,” he said.

‘If that’s your argument, shame on you’

In one heated moment, Mr Ross scolded a member of the public for suggesting he should leave Scotland if the Tories were to perform badly at the Holyrood elections.

He said: “You’re saying someone who’s Scottish born and bred, who is raising my own family here, now has to leave this country if you were ever to get your way of having independence, that’s your message?

“If you disagree with us, leave this country? If that is your argument, shame on you.”

Mr Ross, who earlier this week invited unionist parties to work with the Tories to block an SNP majority, also said he hoped Labour would “reconsider” his offer, after the leadership front-runners rejected the idea.