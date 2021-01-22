‘She has no one else in the world’: Home Office to deport widowed Fife gran

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife family fear their 70-year-old grandmother could be taken from them at any moment, after being “left in the dark” by the Home Office over her deportation.

Valentyna Yakovleva has called Tayport home for more than a decade, helping raise her grandchildren and living peacefully in the seaside village with her naturalised daughter and son-in-law.

Despite her age, health problems and lack of resources, the Home Office intends to send Mrs Yakovleva back to the north-eastern city of Kharkiv, close to the Russian border, where she has no family.