SNP’s Neale Hanvey sacked after backing campaign to sue Aberdeen MP Kirsty Blackman

SNP frontbencher Neale Hanvey has been sacked after backing a campaign to sue his parliamentary colleague Kirsty Blackman.

The Fife MP, who was previously suspended from the SNP for using anti-Semitic language on social media, has lost his role as vaccine spokesman after refusing to apologise to Ms Blackman.

Mr Hanvey posted “speak clear and stay strong” on a crowdfunder page which was raising cash to bring a defamation case against Ms Blackman.

This is utterly shameful. An MP who is on @theSNP's own conduct committee donating to a crowdfunder for someone to sue actor and LGBT+ activist @DavidPaisley and the MP's own parliamentary colleague @KirstySNP https://t.co/Bf2PA3cq1N — Rob McDowall FRSA 😷 (@robmcd85) February 6, 2021

The row erupted after a Twitter user was accused of misgendering a member of the SNP.

An SNP spokesperson said: “Neale Hanvey was given the opportunity to apologise for his actions, which are incompatible with the responsibilities of a frontbench spokesperson, including the requirement for teamwork and collective responsibility.

“He failed to do so and he has been removed from his position.”