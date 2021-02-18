‘Unmitigated disaster’ as Scottish companies join Brexit jobs departures to EU

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The SNP has described increased Brexit-related red tape as an “unmitigated disaster” with Scottish companies among hundreds that have rushed to establish operations in the EU since January 1, taking valuable jobs with them.

Livingston-based Snag Tights is one of the Scottish businesses that’s already making plans to move the bulk of its export operations to the continent.

The company, which employs 73 people in Scotland, will now hire 100-120 more staff in the Netherlands to meet demand from EU orders.