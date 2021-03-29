Boris Johnson ‘not ruling out’ second family holiday to Highlands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Boris Johnson could holiday in the Highlands for a second year, amid continuing doubt over whether foreign trips will be permitted this summer.

The prime minister, his fiancée Carrie Symonds and their young son Wilfred spent a week in a cottage in the north of Scotland last August.

Asked if Mr Johnson was considering another Highlands trip with his family, his spokeswoman said there were “no current plans” but added: “I wouldn’t rule it out”.

It comes after the prime minister said last week that summer holidays abroad “look difficult for the time being”.

He said: “We must be wary of the potential for a third wave. I want to be clear with the public we keep all these measures under review, insofar as it’s necessary to take extra measures to protect this country against new variants of concern.

“We’ve heard already that there are other European countries where the disease’s now rising so things certainly look difficult for the time being.”

Mr Johnson added that he would say more about travel plans on April 12 after receiving a report from the global travel taskforce.

Foreign holidays

The UK Government’s roadmap out of lockdown has touted May 17 as the earliest possible date people would be able to take foreign holidays.

But this is looking increasingly unlikely and those who attempt to leave England to go on holiday will be fined £5,000 under new laws that kick in today.

Officials have warned that even when the ban is lifted people will only be able to travel easily to countries with good vaccination rates, like Israel.