Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon to meet at virtual Covid-19 ‘summit’

Boris Johnson will meet Nicola Sturgeon at a virtual coronavirus “summit” on Thursday to discuss the “shared challenges” facing the UK after the pandemic.

In what is being seen as an attempt to reset relationships with the devolved governments, the prime minister has invited both Scottish and Welsh leaders to work with him “in the interests of the people we serve”.

The meeting will be the first time the leaders have met since the May 6 elections, in which the SNP won a historic fourth Holyrood term.

Writing to the devolved leaders earlier this month, Mr Johnson said the country needed to “show the same spirit of unity and co-operation that marked our fight against the pandemic” in engineering a Covid-19 recovery for the UK.

He added: “We will all have our own perspectives and ideas – and we will not always agree – but I am confident that by learning from each other we will be able to build back better, in the interests of the people we serve.”

But he warned it would be a “difficult journey”, adding: “The broad shoulders of the UK have supported jobs and businesses the length and breadth of the country, but we know that economic recovery will be a serious shared responsibility.”