Scotch whisky: US set to suspend 25% tariffs for five years

Crippling US tariffs on single malt whisky exports are set to be suspended for five years, we understand.
By Daniel O'Donoghue
June 16 2021, 6.00am
The 25% whisky tax will be lifted after the US, EU and UK reached an agreement in the long-running row over subsidies to aircraft manufacturing giants Boeing and Airbus.

US trade representative Katherine Tai said the agreement resolved a longstanding “trade irritant in the US-Europe relationship”, and paved the way for a five-year suspension of tariffs that were imposed on $7.5 billion worth of EU goods by Donald Trump in October 2018.

Ms Tai said that “instead of fighting with one of our closest allies, we are finally coming together against a common threat”.

We understand a similar UK agreement will be announced today.

The move follows a short fourth month suspension of tariffs secured by Trade Secretary Liz Truss in March.

The industry is said to be delighted by the agreement, which will give a welcome boost after the pandemic.

In all, whisky exports to the US have fallen by more than a third – amounting to more than £500m – since the 25% tariff was imposed in October 2019.

