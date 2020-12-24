School holidays: Proper Christmas break ‘essential’ for teachers and pupils

Teachers and schoolchildren have been encouraged to make the most of the Christmas break after a tough year.

Schools in Fife and Tayside closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for a two-week break before remote learning resumes on January 11.

Scotland’s largest teaching union, the EIS, said it was vital staff and students get a proper break as more challenges lie ahead.

It said teachers, head teachers and depute heads had reported extremely high levels of fatigue as they coped with the impact of the pandemic, and the last few months had also been stressful for pupils, particularly those studying for qualifications.

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said: “This has been an extremely difficult year for many groups of public sector workers, and school staff and students have certainly faced many challenges throughout 2020, with more to come in 2021.

“Teachers and other school staff have worked extremely diligently to support the education recovery of pupils who have been disadvantaged by the impact of the pandemic.”

A delay to the reopening of schools for all but children of key workers until January 18 was announced on Saturday, just days before those in Tayside and Fife broke off.

After a short extension to their holiday, pupils will learn from home from January 11 for at least a week, with the date of their return to school remaining under review.

Mr Flanagan said: “Notwithstanding the late change to school reopening plans, preparations for the new session should be set aside until after the holiday period as it is essential that everyone takes a proper break over Christmas to support their own physical and mental health.”