LONG READ: What does remote learning look like for pupils in Tayside and Fife schools?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Schools and Family newsletter.

For the latest news and developments affecting children, parents and teachers across Tayside and Fife, sign up for our weekly Schools and Family newsletter.

Remote learning has transformed not only the way teachers teach but the concept of the classroom.

With Covid-19 restrictions, gone is the notion of a teacher standing at the head of his or her class to deliver lessons.

School staff working mostly from their own homes have transformed the way they work, to allow children and young people to continue their education and keep them motivated.