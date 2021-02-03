Thursday, February 4th 2021 Show Links
LONG READ: What does remote learning look like for pupils in Tayside and Fife schools?

by Cheryl Peebles
February 3 2021, 4.00pm Updated: February 4 2021, 9.02am
Craigie High School's virtual art and design department.

Remote learning has transformed not only the way teachers teach but the concept of the classroom.

With Covid-19 restrictions, gone is the notion of a teacher standing at the head of his or her class to deliver lessons.

School staff working mostly from their own homes have transformed the way they work, to allow children and young people to continue their education and keep them motivated.

