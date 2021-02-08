School Covid test arrangements being made for pupils and staff

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Schools and Family newsletter.

For the latest news and developments affecting children, parents and teachers across Tayside and Fife, sign up for our weekly Schools and Family newsletter.

Arrangements are being made for asymptomatic testing of school and nursery staff and those secondary pupils returning part-time.

Regular testing of staff and senior pupils was announced by the Scottish Government when it outlined the first phase of the return to school later this month.

Staff working in schools and senior phase pupils returning for practical coursework will be offered at-home testing twice a week.

Local authorities are preparing for the tests ahead of next Tuesday’s confirmation from the government that the return on February 22 will go ahead.

If sufficient progress is made in tackling coronavirus some senior phase secondary schools who need to do practical coursework will return to school part-time and nursery children and P1 to P3 pupils full-time.

Consent forms

In Dundee, letters and consent forms about asymptomatic coronavirus tests are being sent to families of secondary pupils who may be returning.

Schools will also tell them how they can take part and pick up lateral flow device test kits.

Staff still working in nursery, primary and secondary schools, open since the start of term for vulnerable children and children of key workers, are also being contacted about the scheme.

While testing is voluntary, Dundee City Council children and families convener Stewart Hunter encouraged staff and senior pupils to take part.

Tests are a way to keep our schools as safe as possible and to reduce risks.” Councillor Stewart Hunter, Dundee City Council

He said: “Tests are a way to keep our schools as safe as possible and to reduce risks.

“I would ask all staff and families of senior pupils to look out for these letters and to take action as quickly as possible.

“I must also highlight that a negative test does not mean that we can drop our guard in any way against coronavirus.

“I would urge everyone to stick with the FACTS guidance to help us drive down the number of cases further.”

Staff and pupils will be given details about how often to take the tests and how to long their results online.

Angus parents will learn about arrangements nearer the return to school.

An Angus Council spokeswoman said: “We will be sharing full information with those directly affected nearer the time, through our usual school communication channels.”

Fife parents will receive letters later this week from their council informing them of the delivery of the national programme.

Perth and Kinross Council gave a reminder that the tests were voluntary, but a spokesman added: “We’ll be following all Scottish Government guidance regarding testing.

“That will be lateral flow testing in schools for staff and senior pupils.”