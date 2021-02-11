Teachers offered training in food and technology education to inspire next generation of STEM experts

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Teachers will be able to inspire a new generation of food, nutrition and STEM experts thanks to a new learning resource created by industry specialists.

The online learning platform, created by the Good Food Champion partnership and funded by Education Scotland, will help fill science and technology gaps in the food and drink sector.

Educators can access a suite of knowledge to help them teach secondary school pupils about how food, and how it is created, can impact issues such as climate change.

Training for teachers

The training modules will show that the way food is produced, the technologies that are used, the waste that is generated and the nutrition of the food consumed, can all have far reaching implications for the planet.

Modules will support them to create SQA units in maths, biology, geography, environmental science and health and food technology, across levels from National 4 to Advanced Higher.

The learning portal has been created by a partnership of industry experts from the Food and Drink Federation Scotland (FDF Scotland), Royal Highland Education Trust, Quality Meat Scotland and the Rowlett Institute at Aberdeen University.

Boosting the industry

It is hoped teachers can use the enhanced knowledge to encourage young people to explore career paths in the food, drink and farming sector in Scotland.

The £15 billion industry employs around 120,000 people in roles that span STEM, finance, business, marketing, research and innovation and includes a wide range of pathways for school leavers and graduates.

However the successful sector could be facing a shortfall of new recruits in the next decade.

According to Moira Stalker, skills manager at FDF Scotland, more than 40,000 people will be required by 2029 to fill skill needs, especially in STEM and technical areas.

She added: “With this new resource, we want to help schools and colleges raise understanding of the sector, enlist our future talents and innovators, and contribute to Scotland’s future.”

Teachers can play a ‘positive role’

Alix Ritchie, education manager at Quality Meat Scotland, added: “When it comes to food, good education can be really life changing. Teachers can play a positive role in helping children and their families understand what they’re eating, where it comes from and why it matters.

“Our Good Food Champions learning zone gives teachers interesting and easily accessible tools for doing this – they really could help pupils eat better, learn better, and care for the planet better.”

Gayle Gorman, HMI Inspector of Education and Chief Executive of Education Scotland, said: “Scotland’s aspiration to be a Good Food Nation means people from every walk of life taking part in, and benefitting from, the food they buy, serve and eat every day.

“We welcome the Good Food Champions initiative, and these new online resources to support the government’s ambitions to be a Good Food Nation.

“By supporting educators to provide good food education, we can make an important contribution to Scotland’s future wellbeing and prosperity.”

The new online learning platform is free to teachers and can be accessed by pre-registration at https://forms.gle/YiR6WSFZUhiRHFRm8.

The Good Food partners are also holding a series of webinars for educators through February and March on health and wellbeing, maths, big data and food, and food and climate change.