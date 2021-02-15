Home schooling: Pupil engagement and teacher and parent fatigue among concerns flagged to inspectors

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Education Scotland report into home learning has highlighted concerns over the level of engagement from some pupils during the current lockdown, as well as parent and teacher fatigue.

The report, which is part of the national overview of the delivery of remote learning announced by John Swinney last month, outlined that most schools have reported there were pupils not engaging in home learning.

Teacher and parent fatigue was also highlighted, with the report showing that concerns were increasing over their wellbeing as home learning continues.

A total of 123 schools, including 79 primary, 35 secondary and nine additional needs schools, were interviewed for the latest report.

If confirmed by the First Minister tomorrow, pupils in years P1-3 will return to in-class learning on February 22, with childcare and nursery facilities also set for reopening.

However senior pupils will only re-enter the classroom on a part time basis to complete practical coursework for their national qualifications.

Pupil engagement

The report showed that out of the schools interviewed, “almost all” highlighted that some children and young people are neither engaging regularly in their own learning nor with staff.

It was also noted that pupils studying vocational qualifications appeared to be engaging less in home learning than those studying for National 5s and and Highers.

The report read: “A few schools express concern that young people who undertake vocational qualifications, for example foundation apprenticeships, are not engaging as well with online learning as their peers who undertake national qualifications.

“Many schools express concern about the implications for learner progression and pathways for these young people.”

The findings come after figures showed a significant number of pupils in Fife were not participating in online learning.

While all secondary schools in the Kingdom said at least half of their pupils were engaging with remote learning during January, only 55% reported that over three-quarters were engaging.

This prompted councillor Colin Davidson, a teacher and former teaching union leader, to claim that some S4 leavers have already switched off from school and will stay away without gaining any qualifications.

Among the measures being taken to mitigate the lack of engagement include staff reaching out to learners who are not attending planned lessons and activities, and encouraging and support them to re-engage with their learning.

However the Education Scotland report noted that “schools would benefit from additional, targeted support and resources to help children and young people engage, and cope with the impact of Covid-19 on their wellbeing.”

It was also noted that “many schools would welcome further support on how they can improve young people’s engagement in learning, in particular for learners in S1-S3.”

Home learning fatigue

Concerns were also raised about the impact of the continuation of home learning on teachers and parents, with the report highlighting that both were experiencing fatigue.

It read: “Almost all schools are increasingly concerned about the wellbeing of staff.

“Many schools highlight that parents are becoming more fatigued as remote learning continues.”

Despite this, it was noted that parental engagement with home learning has been key to helping young people get the most out of the current way of education.

The report said: “A majority of primary school headteachers identify parental engagement as a key factor in supporting the development of improved learning experiences for children during this period of remote learning.”

One example of parental engagement, from the Hill of Beath Primary School in Fife, was highlighted in the report.

It was explained how the parent council at the school organised a remote celebration for Scots language with a variety of special features.

For the celebration, pupils were able to “recite and share their reading of Burns poetry as part of a competition.”

Dundee author Matthew Fitt was also drafted in for the project, and took part in remote judging and provided resources to support learning more about Scots language.

Learning resources

Although most pupils now have access to digital learning devices, there are some who still require additional support with using the technology, the report highlighted.

It was also noted that some pupils were having to share a device with other family members, or contend with poor connectivity.

To help these children pupils overcome these barriers to learning, schools are providing the opportunity to access learning in school or distributing ‘at home’ learning packs.

However, it was highlighted that teachers were struggling to provide all the resources pupils require for at home learning – in part due to the “high numbers of young people” attending school hubs.

The report said: ” Staff need to balance delivery of online learning while supporting face-to-face learning in the hub.

“Headteachers report that staff find it challenging to devote the time required to create and locate resources to meet children’s and young people’s learning needs.

“A few schools report that a continued focus on assistive technology is needed, and headteachers would like additional guidance on providing targeted support for children with more complex needs who are learning remotely.”