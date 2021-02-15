Dundee school welcomes Covid-19 vaccine roll-out for staff supporting children with additional support needs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Schools and Family newsletter.

For the latest news and developments affecting children, parents and teachers across Tayside and Fife, sign up for our weekly Schools and Family newsletter.

Staff at Kingspark School in Dundee have received coronavirus vaccinations to allow them to perform “crucial” health care duties for pupils who have additional support needs.

Headteacher Paul Dow said he was delighted many of his staff were offered their first jab in mid-January.

The school, which supports 186 children with additional support needs (ASN), reopened on January 12 by offering a blended learning model of two days in school and three days of remote learning.

New guidance

Last week, Deputy First Minister John Swinney announced the vaccination roll-out would be accelerated for education staff who are regularly supporting children with essential care needs, such as moving and handling and invasive care procedures.

Guidance states staff will be defined as “health and social care workers” within group two on the JCVI priority list.

With approximately 40% of pupils and around 85% of staff in school each day, Mr Dow was keen to add an additional protective measure and consulted with Dundee City Council to add staff to the vaccination list.

He explained: “Very quickly myself and the management team recognised that actually if we could be seen in that priority category of getting the vaccine, it would provide a huge protective measure for us all, and also a huge reassurance for the parents, particularly those whose children have complex care needs.”

National debate has taken place in recent weeks on whether teachers should be offered the vaccination to help protect schools from the virus.

However Mr Dow said the need for vaccination comes from the job duty, not the job title.

Crucial care

He said: “What was really important for us and what we said way back in January was actually let’s remove the job title and look at the daily health care duties performed by anyone at Kingspark.

“We have NHS colleagues who work alongside us in various roles and they were recognised as key members of staff and were given the vaccine.

“They are working with the same group of children as we are and there was a discrepancy there. The health care staff working here were absolutely supportive of Kingspark staff being vaccinated.

The health care duties undertaken by all staff within the education setting were in line with the health care duties performed by the nursing staff.” Paul Dow, Kingspark headteacher.

“There’s conditions that have to be made, but I think on this occasion that the health care duties undertaken by all staff within the education setting were in line with the health care duties performed by the nursing staff.

“When we break down the health care duties that we perform on a daily basis, which can include things like emptying colostomy bags, a lot of really crucial health care duties, which for our pupils coming to school on a daily basis, we must perform.”

“We’re now in the position where it’s February and all staff have that protective factor in place,” he added. “I feel we are in a very good position and I appreciate all the support we got in making it happen.

“I’m glad John Swinney decided to introduce this for staff in a similar position across the country.”

Back to school

The school have started to look beyond part time schooling and are hoping to increase provision for P1 to P3 pupils from January 22.

Kingspark had a major Covid-19 outbreak in August which affected 23 members of staff, three pupils and 14 community contacts.

Across Dundee, headteachers were asked to identify the staff whose duties made them eligible for the vaccine based on the criteria set out by the government.

Jennifer King, education manager in additional support needs at Dundee City Council, welcomed the vaccination roll-out.

She said: “We were fortunate that we could do Kingspark vaccinations in advance of what then happened nationally in terms of decisions to include vaccinations in any of our education settings and that included early learning and childcare and primary and secondary for children who were clinically vulnerable.”

Teachers and senior pupils who may return to school for essential practical work have will also be offered asymptomatic tests from February 22 as an additional safety measure.