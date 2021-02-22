Take part in The Courier’s remote learning survey

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Schools and Family newsletter.

For the latest news and developments affecting children, parents and teachers across Tayside and Fife, sign up for our weekly Schools and Family newsletter.

While it’s back to school today for some, learning at home goes on for most pupils for at least another three weeks.

As the pandemic’s second episode of remote learning continues, The Courier has launched a survey – which you can access here – for parents and carers.

We want to know how you feel about the teaching being delivered online to your children and how you think their education and wellbeing has been affected by being out of school.

Since the start of this term in January most children and young people have learned at home, with Scotland’s schools closed to all but key workers’ children and the most vulnerable children once again.

Today children in P1 to P3 and nurseries returned to class full-time and a few young people can return to secondary school part-time for essential practical coursework.

It is hoped details of the next phase of the return will be issued next Tuesday, but the First Minister has warned it is unlikely more pupils will be back in class before March 15.

Remote learning provision is said to have improved since the first lockdown, when schools were closed from March to the summer holidays.

Teachers have had time to upskill and prepare for online lessons and thousands of IT devices and equipment have been distributed to families who otherwise would have struggled to stay in touch with schools.

But we want parents and carers to tell us what they think.

We want to know if balancing schoolwork with parents’ work or home life is a struggle or if home schooling is an opportunity to do things differently.

We want to know whether connectivity is an issue or whether you want more live lessons.

We want to know whether you are worried about your children’s mental health, or if your children are thriving learning at home.

For those with children who should have been sitting exams in May, we want to know how you feel about the alternative assessment model developed by the Scottish Qualifications Authority.

The survey should take less than 10 minutes to complete and findings will be published in The Courier soon.