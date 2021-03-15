Senior pupils at Dundee private school to return to school full time from Monday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Schools and Family newsletter.

For the latest news and developments affecting children, parents and teachers across Tayside and Fife, sign up for our weekly Schools and Family newsletter.

A fee-paying Dundee school has announced its back to school plans which includes senior pupils returning to full time education from Monday.

Dundee High School informed parents of the temporary timetable which will run until the Easter holidays.

Pupils in S4-S6 will have to observe strict two-metre distancing rules indoors despite the return.

Online learning is expected to continue for students in F1-F3, the equivalent of S1-S3, for the majority of the week.

However, they will spend two full days in school each week learning at the Mayfield sports facility based on Arbroath Road.

The city centre campus has been prioritised for seniors in the final stages of their schooling to allow them to prepare qualification coursework.

The school has welcomed the decision to have all pupils back in the classroom, albeit on a limited timeframe.

Thanks to a comprehensive remote learning programme, rector Lise Hudson said pupils are on track with their learning and the 14-day period in school will be used to plug gaps in their knowledge.

She added: “The national phase two return to school has provided all schools with the challenge of trying to accommodate large numbers of pupils whilst at the same time operating within very important safety guidelines.

“However, the fact that we are able to maximise the time that our young people can spend engaged in in-school learning in this way, is a result of a combination of long term planning and a great deal of intense hard work over the last few weeks and months.

“We have worked hard to identify and put in place plans to address the varying issues which our young people will be facing whilst also ensuring that safety remains our number overriding priority.

“I am hugely indebted to all members of the school community for working together to create and sustain the very best learning experience possible for our young people, and I look forward very much to the day – which is now very close on the horizon – that the whole school can be together full time again.”

Wellbeing is at the core of the city school’s preparations and junior pupils have been encouraged to focus on re-engaging with their friends and teachers.

Upon the return to school in August, the school introduced enhanced safety and hygiene measures and leased the adjacent Royal Exchange building to install additional teaching space.

Across the city, pupils have been offered varying levels of classroom experience ahead of the Easter break, which begins in Dundee on April 1.

Some pupils have been offered half days while others have offered junior secondary pupils one full day.

Primary school children in P4-P7 will also join the youngest pupils at schools on Monday.