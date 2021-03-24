New Monifieth High School public consultation now open

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A public consultation into the proposed replacement for Monifieth High School has now opened.

Angus Council is looking for people to give their views on the proposed £50million new school which, all going to plan, could be built by summer 2025.

The local authority secured Scottish Government funding for a replacement campus in December last year.

The current school was built in the late 1970s and opened to children in August 1979. It is currently rated ‘C’ for suitability.

A building survey carried out on the existing school by construction company Thomson Gray found that inefficient heating systems, limited accessibility and poor ventilation are among the problems.

With 1,124 pupils, the school is also over the capacity it was designed for of 1,060 children.

The planned Monifieth learning campus is to offer an enhanced learning and teaching experience for approximately 1,200 young people.

It is also proposed the new campus “will strengthen the senior phase offer, allowing even more of a focus on skills and industry-recognised qualifications.”

The initial consultation phase involves a number of key groups in addition to the open community consultation.

These include:

community groups

children and young people of Monifieth High School and cluster primary schools

parent/ carers of Monifieth High School and cluster primary schools

staff of Monifieth High School

other public bodies who may have interest in the development

The survey will run until midnight on April 21.

Following collation and assessment of all responses, a consultation report will be considered by Angus Council on June 24.

Further public engagement will be arranged to review the emerging design proposals. It is planned that this will take place in late 2021 or early 2022, subject to progress.

Convener of schools and learning at Angus Council, Councillor Derek Wann, said: “We want to hear from everybody who will be in some way involved with the new school.

“We want to hear your views on the opportunities for the new building so that we can build the best possible school we can within the available funding.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity. By working together, we can create the best possible outcome for learning and the community in Monifieth.”