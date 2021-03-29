Fife school hit with major Covid-19 outbreak as 19 others report cases

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife school has been hit with a major Covid outbreak with 19 people testing positive for the virus.

An NHS Fife update has confirmed that 19 people associated with Kirkcaldy West Primary School tested positive for Covid-19 in the week beginning March 15.

It was one of 20 Fife schools and nurseries to report cases in staff and pupils over the last fortnight which resulted in five or more people having to isolate.

The health board has now moved to reassure the public that all was being done to prevent further spread of the virus at Kirkcaldy West, which has now broken off for the holidays.

The update read: “NHS Fife’s Health Protection Team are continuing to work alongside Fife Council’s Environmental Health and Education services to reduce the opportunity for further transmission.”

That week saw all pupils in P4 to P7 return to classrooms after more than eight weeks of home learning.

This followed the return of pupils in P1 to P3, who were allowed back to school on February 22.

The NHS Fife update also confirmed that five or more individuals at the following schools were required to isolate after contact with a positive case during this week:

Aberhill Primary School – Methil

After school club at Crossgates Primary School

Dunnikier Primary School – Kirkcaldy

Gallatown Nursery – Kirkcaldy

Hill of Beath Nursery

Hill of Beath Primary School

Kelty Primary School

Lochgelly South Primary School

St Kenneth’s Nursery – Ballingry

Sunflower Family Nurture Centre – Lochgelly

Torbain Primary School – Kirkcaldy

Westfield Family Nurture Centre – Cupar

In a further update today, the health board confirmed that in the week beginning March 22, five or more individuals at the following schools were required to isolate after contact with a positive case:

Aberdour Primary School

Aberhill Primary School – Methil

Halbeath Nursery – Dunfermline

Kings Road Primary School – Rosyth

Levenmouth Academy

Lochgelly South Primary School

Pathhead Primary School – Kirkcaldy

St Andrew’s RC High School – Kirkcaldy

St Columba’s RC High School – Dunfermline

On its website NHS Fife outlines that anyone with the well-established symptoms of Covid-19, regardless of how mild, should immediately self-isolate and order a test on the NHS inform website or by calling 0800 028 2816.