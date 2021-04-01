Hundreds of Tayside children absent from school on Tuesday due to Covid-19 amid spate of new cases

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hundreds of Tayside children were in isolation on Tuesday because of coronavirus as local primary schools recorded a spate of new cases.

The Scottish Government released new data which revealed the number of pupils affected by the virus in Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross.

The figures include children who missed school for any coronavirus related reason, including those who have tested positive or are in isolation.

Across the four local authority areas, 592 children missed school on March 30 for Covid-19 related reasons.

That includes 375 children in Perth and Kinross, 168 in Dundee and 49 in Angus. Pupils were isolating in the majority of cases.

Figures were not provided for Fife as schools closed on Friday for the Easter break.

New cases

The data comes as Perth and Kinross Council confirm hundreds of pupils and their teachers are self-isolating following a number of virus outbreaks.

The region has 226 pupils and 12 staff members isolating as a result of cases which were detected between March 24 and March 30.

An outbreak was confirmed at Oakbank Primary, in Perth, which has led to 60 pupils and five staff members isolating after four children contracted the virus.

Elsewhere, 44 pupils at Our Lady’s Primary and 40 pupils and five staff at Coupar Angus are isolating following a series of cases.

A spokeswoman said: “We take the safety of our children and young people extremely seriously and have robust risk assessments in place to reduce the risk of transmission of coronavirus.

“We have an established process in place to deal with any cases of Covid-19 identified amongst pupils and staff in our schools in line with national and local health guidance.

“Whenever there is a confirmed case, pupils and staff who are identified as close contacts are asked to self-isolate as a precautionary measure.

“Pupils are supported to learn at home until they can return to school.

“For clarity regarding the figures, there would be no requirement for other pupils and/or staff to self-isolate where no close contacts or confirmed cases have been identified.”

St John’s Academy, also in Perth, had 35 cases linked to the school and Goodlyburn and Letham primaries have also been affected.

Forthill Nursery, in Broughty Ferry, Dundee, also confirmed a single case had been linked with a “child or person” who attends the nursery.

The neighbouring primary school, Forthill, had also revealed a single case.

A child at Craigowl Primary and several people at Monifieth High School, in Angus, also tested positive earlier this week.

Secondary school data

The government data also shows the proportion of secondary school pupils in attendance.

While primary school pupils returned full time last month, secondary school pupils are only back part time due to social distancing restrictions which are in place until after the Easter holidays.

Schools in Tayside broke off for the spring break today (Thursday) and will return on April 19.

On Tuesday, 30.3% of secondary pupils in Perth and Kinross attended school in the morning, while attendance rates were at 29.7% in the afternoon.

The attendance was lowest in Dundee schools with 27.3% in the morning and 22.8% in the afternoon, compared to Angus which had 36% and 30% respectively.

It is expected secondary school pupils will return full time after the Easter holidays.