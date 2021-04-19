Secondary pupils in Tayside return full-time for first time since December

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Schools and Family newsletter.

For the latest news and developments affecting children, parents and teachers across Tayside and Fife, sign up for our weekly Schools and Family newsletter.

Secondary school pupils in Tayside are back in classrooms full time for the first time this year.

More than 20,000 pupils across Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross are returning to school after their Easter break this morning.

It will be the first time since December that secondary schools in the region will be filled with pupils, with the majority of them having to learn at home since the start of the year.

Secondary schools in Fife returned last Monday, whilst primary school pupils in both regions returned full time between February 22 and March 15.

Secondary school pupils also returned from March 15 on a part-time basis, but a distancing requirement in force then meant some were in classes for as little as one day a week.

All secondary pupils must wear face coverings in school buildings and are being offered twice-weekly lateral flow test kits.

However, the two-metre distancing requirement in place when they returned part-time in March has been scrapped.

Baldragon Academy

Among the schools welcoming its pupils back this morning is Baldragon Academy, in Dundee.

The Kirkton school is home to close to 800 pupils and rector Hugh McAninch was on hand to make sure they settled back into schooling after months away.

We can’t wait to see all our pupils and staff back in the school building bright and early tomorrow morning! As uniforms are being sorted out don’t forget your face coverings! Further info about term four can be found in this letter from @Baldragon_HT https://t.co/suAMtuo6l5 — Baldragon Academy (@BaldragonAcad) April 18, 2021

One of Baldragon’s pupils, fifth year Deni McGurty, has made headlines in recent weeks due to her petition calling for reconsideration of national qualification assessments is winning support around the country.

Exams have been cancelled for second successive year due to the pandemic, with grades to be determined by teacher estimates.

However concerns have been raised over final assessments some pupils are having to sit, with Deni labelling these exams in all but name.

The petition has since gained over 7,500 signatures from pupils all over Scotland.

Other schools in the Tayside region were also looking forward to having their pupils return after months away, but were eager to remind them of the safety guidlines.

Perth High School was among those who tweeted out a council explainer on what pupils can expect when they are back this morning.

Can’t wait to see everyone back in school today! Remember to stay safe and follow the guidelines. See you soon! https://t.co/CZ7iZxgzM6 — Perth High School (@PerthHighSchool) April 19, 2021

Monifieth High School, in Angus, also tweeted a welcome back to pupils and wished them luck for the upcoming term.