More pupils isolating as Covid-19 cases affect 14 Fife schools

By Laura Devlin
April 27 2021, 5.00pm Updated: April 27 2021, 6.22pm
© Steve Brown / DCT MediaFourteen Fife schools and one nursery had outbreaks of Covid-19 last week.
NHS Fife confirmed that pupils or staff at seven secondary schools and six primaries had tested positive and contacts had been asked to isolate between Monday April 19 and Sunday April 25.

One nursery, in Kirkcaldy, also had a case in this period.

