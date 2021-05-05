Perthshire pupil’s lockdown artwork depicting grandpa’s face steals the show at prestigious competition

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Perthshire pupil has received top praise from a prestigious Scottish art academy for a mask depicting her grandfather – and local farmer – Jim.

Topaz Walker, 17, has been named top senior artist in the north by the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh.

The Strathallan School pupil created the homage to her grandpa while home-schooling during the spring lockdown.

Role model grandpa Jim still works hard on his farm, near Errol, despite being 84 years old and Topaz said her grandpa is delighted the artwork stole the show.

She said: “Grandpa Jim is such a fun-loving person and his expression in this piece captures the funny side of his personality.

“Gaining recognition for this piece of work has been totally unexpected as it’s fantastic to be appreciated for my hard work during the spring lockdown.

“My grandpa has seen photos of the mask but hasn’t actually seen the mask in person but he will see it soon.

“When he saw the photos of the mask he was very chuffed with it and happy to help.”

And more of her family members could become inspiration for her artwork as Topaz looks to expand the project.

The 17-year-old budding artist plans to continue her journey at Dundee’s Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design (DJCAD) or Glasgow School of Art.

She added: “I tried to think outside the box but also challenge myself by using materials and resources that I was able to source at home.

“I’m looking to develop this series of work at school and do other faces that mean something to me.

“I’m thrilled the judges like my piece, it means more to me than I think they can imagine.”

Congratulations to Sixth Form students, Topaz W & Woody L, who have been recognised as top artists in this year's prestigious RSA School Art Awards 🏆😍 📰 Read more:https://t.co/lp4C6oLeCN pic.twitter.com/cNMGwGFDE4 — Strathallan School (@StrathallanSchl) May 4, 2021

She says she hoped to capture the essence of her grandpa “both inside and out” by using different textures and materials to describe his distinctive skin tones and “lived in” complexion.

That included various stitching techniques to add details such as wrinkles and blemishes.

Woody Law, also a pupil at the fee-paying school, was highly commended in the senior category of the national competition.

Frank Glancy, head of art at Strathallan, said: “It is brilliant to see our students recognised for their hard work.

“To be recognised on the national level by the RSA is an incredible feat, and with over 600 entries this year, we are extremely proud of Topaz and Woody for creating such outstanding work.”