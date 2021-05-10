St Andrews family’s surrogacy joy: ‘We can’t imagine life without our miracle Monica’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Four years ago Olivia Rowlands and husband Sam were given the devastating news she would never be able to carry a baby.

But today they are on cloud nine with their 10-month-old ‘miracle’ daughter Monica, thanks to a surrogate they describe as their guardian angel.

Before Olivia’s womb was damaged by treatment for bowel cancer in 2017 the couple had a 10-day window to harvest eggs and had four embryos frozen at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.