Monday, May 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Schools & Family

St Andrews family’s surrogacy joy: ‘We can’t imagine life without our miracle Monica’

By Cheryl Peebles
May 10 2021, 8.00am Updated: May 10 2021, 11.16am

Four years ago Olivia Rowlands and husband Sam were given the devastating news she would never be able to carry a baby.

But today they are on cloud nine with their 10-month-old ‘miracle’ daughter Monica, thanks to a surrogate they describe as their guardian angel.

surrogacy

Before Olivia’s womb was damaged by treatment for bowel cancer in 2017 the couple had a 10-day window to harvest eggs and had four embryos frozen at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.

Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe
Tags

More from The Courier Schools & Family team

More from The Courier