Parents urged not to ignore driving ban at Broughty Ferry school amid ‘near misses’

A “selfish” minority of parents are disobeying driving bans around a Broughty Ferry school leading to near misses between pedestrians and vehicles.

Notorious driving and parking issues have plagued Forthill Primary School over the years and a local councillor has joined the school to urged families to obey the rules.

Alison Macgregor, head teacher, says drivers are using Fintry Place to the left of the school during the restricted hours.

There are fears an accident will occur if drivers do not follow the rules.

Vehicles are restricted from driving on the stretch of road which surrounds the Broughty Ferry primary school between 8.30-9.15am and 3-3.30pm on school days.

In a letter to parents, Ms Macgregor said: “I have received a number of reports of cars using Fintry Place, up the left hand side of the school, during restricted periods.”

‘Accident only a matter of time’

She continued: “There have been reports of near misses between cars and pedestrians.

“It is only a matter of time before there is an accident. I implore you to follow these restrictions and keep our children safe.”

Our children’s safety is too important to take these risks.” Alison Macgregor, head teacher.

There are also parking restrictions in place at the school and in neighbouring streets, however, according to Ms McGregor, some parents are ignoring these rules.

A school bus carrying children from a school trip had been unable to reach the school safely, she said.

She added: “We are still aware of a number of cars parked illegally, putting our children at risk.

“We had buses trying to get to the front of the school last week, to drop children off from a trip.

“The buses could not get through the cars which were illegally parked outside the school.

“I have been contacted by parents who witnessed near misses.

“Please take the time to park further away and walk. Our children’s safety is too important to take these risks.”

‘Perennial issue’

Councillor Craig Duncan, who represents the Ferry ward, has echoed the calls for parents to be more considerate.

He has regularly visited the school to meet with teachers, parents and police over the recurring parking issues.

“This is a perennial issue however I would stress that the vast majority of parents do listen.

“The head teacher writes to parents every single year and asks people to be considerate.

“There are young people walking to school and an accident could certainly happen.”

And with a new intake of pupils joining the school each year, it is difficult for the school to eliminate the issue completely, he said.

“It’s all about being selfish and I want to appeal to people to follow the rules,” he added. “It may take you a few minutes longer to park further away and walk but let’s be safe about it.”

“However with new houses being built to the north of Arbroath Road, parents may not feel comfortable with their children walking so far to school with no amenities or bus routes nearby”, he said.

Driving bans roll out

Restrictions on vehicles have been in place at Forthill Primary School and St Mary’s Primary School, in Lochee, since 2013.

Councillors approved a Safer School Streets initiative in January which will see similar driving prohibitions introduced at six more city schools.

It is hoped it will encourage children to walk, cycle or school to school while making the roads safer.

Fintry Primary School will be the first school to trial the part time bans as part of the scheme.

Only residents with permits and emergency vehicles will be allowed to drive through Findcastle Terrace and the surrounding streets during pick up and drop off times, from 8.30-9.15am and 3-3.30pm.

The interventions will also be introduced at Downfield, Craigiebarns, North East Campus (which includes Longhaugh and St Francis primaries), Coldside Campus (which includes Rosebank and Our Lady’s) and St Andrew’s.