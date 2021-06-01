Soft play reopening in Fife, Perthshire and Angus – but not Dundee yet

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Soft play centres in Fife, Angus and Perthshire will reopen for the first time in more than 14 months.

However, those in Dundee are having to cancel bookings as the city remains in level two of Scotland’s tier system.

The centres have been closed since the start of lockdown in March last year, and owners have previously hit out at being left behind as other businesses resumed.

As those in Fife and most of Tayside prepare to welcome children back, those in Dundee have been hit by yet another disappointment, having twice had reopening dates called off in September and October last year.

Mike Ferguson, of Frosty’s Soft Play Centre, in Forfar is delighted to be able to reopen as planned on Monday and possibly even earlier as Angus and other parts of Scotland move into level one on Saturday.

He said: “We are really pleased to be opening. We were quite worried, there was a lot of chatter on the soft play forums that we may not get down to level one.

“We have quite a significant number of bookings.

“That was our biggest concern, that we might have to reschedule or refund bookings. We’ve been let down on two or three occasions already.

“My wife is now away stocking up on juice and everything else we’ll need for next week.”

Wee Kingdom in Cupar took 18 bookings within an hour of announcing its reopening next Wednesday on social media.

People are so excited that we are actually opening.” Alison Grant, Wee Kingdom

Alison Grant, who owns it with husband Steven, said: “It’s amazing. We only bought the place in February last year and we had it five or six weeks before this all hit.

“It’s been a bit of year but we can see us coming out the other end now.”

“People are so excited that we are actually opening.”

However, The Fun Factory, in Dundee, is among those which had taken bookings for next week it will no longer be able to accommodate as a result of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement on easing restrictions on Tuesday.

It had intended to open next Tuesday and had spent all weekend getting new equipment ready for the big day.

Senior duty manager Michelle Robb said previously it was frustrating for those in the industry remaining closed as they watched other venues get back to business.

Ms Sturgeon said details would be announced on Wednesday of support for soft play and other closed sectors that had expected to open from June 7.

Over the last few weeks soft play centres have been preparing to meet strict Scottish Government requirements for the industry.

For most this is likely to mean breaks between sessions for enhanced cleaning regimes, removal or closure of hard-to-clean features such as ball pits, and separate entrances and exits to play frames.

Face coverings will not be required once inside, even for older children, as use of soft play is exempt as physical activity, and seating areas are governed by the same rules as cafes and restaurants.