PICTURES: Art lovers host online exhibition for Bell Baxter High School’s Advanced Higher class

By Cheryl Peebles
June 2 2021, 11.10am Updated: June 2 2021, 5.30pm
Oh Deer by Fleur Pirie.

Stunning artwork by talented pupils at a Fife school has gone on show despite the pandemic, thanks to art lovers.

Coursework produced by Advanced Higher students at Bell Baxter High School is being shown on the website of The Arts Society Fife.

Spoon Charles by Eve Weller.

Many of the 18 pupils are going on to study art in higher and further education and all turned out impressive pieces during their course at the Cupar school, led by teacher Helen Silvera.

Fellow art teacher Susan Forbes arranged the online exhibition, after the society offered to host it.

Journey Through the Landscape by Lana Bain.

She said: “It’s a really nice way to mark the end of the course, which has involved a lot of dedication and hard work.

“For many of them it’s also their first to chance to publicly exhibit their work and they are very excited.

Unhinged by Megan Barron.

“Many of them are going to on to art college and it will hopefully be the first exhibition of many.”

The Arts Society Fife has around 250 members and is part of the The Arts Society, a charity with 90,000 members worldwide.

By Noah Dunnett.

Young arts committee member Careen Lindsay said: “I know the students would normally have an exhibition of their work but, of course, they can’t this year, so we thought we could exhibit it for them on our website.”

The society also donated £500 to the school’s art department.

Bell Baxter art exhibition
The Arts Society Fife chairwoman Cynthia Robb and young arts committee member Careen Lindsay visited the school to meet pupils and hand over a donation to art teacher Helen Silvera.

