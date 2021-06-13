New youth music theatre looks to inspire next generation of performers

A new youth music theatre is looking to inspire the next generation of Dundonians to get involved in performing arts.

The Dundee Youth Music Theatre (DYMT) has been set up by Kenny Christie and Lina Waghorn, who are both synonymous with their work in Dundee arts scene.

Between them they have produced more than 70 staged productions in the city and are now looking to help transform young the lives of more children and young people through their new venture.

Lina said: “It’s all about having fun, developing confidence and self-awareness.

“Over the many years that we have been involved in musical theatre, we have seen young people grow, not just in height but in self-belief.

“I believe it can change the lives of young people – not because they will go on to have a career in stage or music but it’s about believing more in themselves.”

It’s hoped DYMT, which is open to everyone between the ages of five and twenty-five, will encourage youngsters from all backgrounds to take an interest in the arts.

And the broad age range which the theatre is open to means there are opportunities for everyone, from complete novices to those seeking a career in the arts.

Kenny said: “What we are trying to build is that community of all through participation for young people.

“We’re not saying, there’s the door and good luck (when you turn 18). We want to continue to provide an opportunity to young people so they can participate in art based activities.

“What makes DYMT different is that it’s not just a theatre but we are absolutely committed to operating as a social enterprise as well.

“That means we feel an obligation to give back to our community and to invest in our young people.”

Lina added: “It’s about not just working with secondary school pupils but starting much younger. We know that the younger children are involved in activities, the better.

Summer school opportunities

DYMT is set to start weekly sessions from August at The Space and all of the groups involved will have different opportunities for showcase and performance events.

And despite only launching DYMT earlier this year, Kenny and Lina are already making big plans for the months ahead.

This includes two week-long courses being held between July 5 and 23, which will take place at the Showcase the Street studio at Manhattan Works in Dundee.

Kenny said: “We are operating two junior summer schools – one which will run in the morning and one in the afternoon, as well as a senior one as well

“If you’ve not been involved in theatre before, we’d love to see you coming along. We’re not in the business of only taking people who are already trained and can do it all.

“We want to give people a chance, because it’s about trying new skills and getting enjoyment out of it.”

🎉Our DYMT summer schools are really popular! With four weeks to go, some of our courses are starting to have limited availability due to high levels of bookings. ☀️Don't miss out on a place for the BEST WEEKS OF THE SUMMER 🧑🏽‍💻For information e-mail today: summerschool@dymt.scot pic.twitter.com/BNmfaA9Dyg — Dundee Youth Music Theatre (DYMT) (@dymtdundee) June 9, 2021

As life – hopefully – begins to return to more normality, DYMT are also aiming to put on more performances for family, friends and the wider public.

Kenny added: “We are already planning two large scale musical productions that will be staged in Dundee next year, but we are also building a lot of milestone showcase opportunities for our wee ones.

“We believe that opportunities, whether it’s to perform in front of your peer group or family and friends, is something that can increase that feeling of team work.”

To get involved with the DYMT summer school, contact summerschool@dymt.scot for further information and booking.