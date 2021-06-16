Perth school leavers could make up the next generation of doctors, actors and politicians as they bid a final farewell to their school after six years.

The Perth High School S6s collected their leavers’ hoodies on Tuesday alongside their head teacher Thirza Pupillo, who will retire in August.

Despite a year of disruption to their schooling because of coronavirus, this year’s cohort of school leavers will move on to bright futures, with many opting for university, college, or work.

Emily Jarvis, 17, is one of the pupils from the Perthshire school choosing a unique path following the end of her school education.

New opportunities

Emily has deferred a place at Aberdeen University where she will study international relations and geography from 2022.

But first, she will travel to Ghana with the charity Project Trust to volunteer at a school for 12 months, starting in September.

While the teenager has some pre-travel nerves about her journey, she is excited for the opportunity.

She said: “I know people get homesick in their first few months but once they settle in people rave about it and say it’s the best thing they’ve ever done.

“I can’t wait to have that experience for myself.”

The school year, she said, has meant school trips to South Africa were cancelled and it has been far from a normal year with self-isolation and lockdown.

‘Stepping stone’

Molly Proctor, also 17, is a budding actor with dreams of taking the theatre world by storm.

She will participate in a six month intensive drama school course in Edinburgh and hopes it will act as a stepping stone towards achieving a degree before working in theatre, TV or film.

Summing up her final year at school as “unpredictable”, Molly is excited to leave school.

She said: “You would wake up one day and there would be another lockdown or you’re not going into school.

“I’m just really excited. Some people are really sad to leave school but I think I’m ready.

“It’s been six years and I’m ready to take the steps towards something new.”

But Finlay Bayer is one of many pupils who will miss seeing his friends and teachers every day.

‘We’re all getting to come together and see each other one last time’

The 17-year-old will study medicine in Aberdeen from September and the five-year degree could see him securing his dream career as a GP.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to university and it’s going to be a big step up.

“I’ll definitely miss school because I’ve always quite enjoyed it and seeing people.

“The teachers have all been really good as well and I think we have done what we can with this year.

“It’s definitely been weird and a bit unusual but I think we’re luckier than last year’s S6s.

“We’re all getting to come together and see each other one last time.”