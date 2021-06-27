Dundee Schools Music Theatre returning to the stage after Covid restrictions interval

A musical theatre school hushed by the pandemic is gearing up to return bigger and better.

Dundee Schools Music Theatre was put on hold due to the Covid restrictions in April last year – scuppering planned shows including Sweeney Todd and The Little Mermaid Jr – but rehearsals will resume in September.

It provides opportunities to perform on stage for secondary school pupils from across the city and Angus.

From this autumn it will also offer classes in technical theatre in collaboration with Dundee Rep.

In addition to their Dundee Schools Music Theatre experience, youngsters will also be able to work towards National Progression Awards (NPAs) in musical theatre and technical theatre.

Weekly free classes and rehearsals are run by Dundee City Council and Dundee and Angus College and will take place at new home in the Gardyne Campus, with an all-new production team.

Welcoming the programme’s return, council children and families convener Councillor Stewart Hunter said: “I am really excited to see DSMT back.

“We have all missed the shows over the last couple of years.

“I know the young people will be looking forward to coming back and I am really pleased to see the addition of technical workshops.”

Craigie High School music and drama principal teacher Jill Mackay is managing director of DSMT’s S5/6 group, and encourages more young people to get involved.

She said: “Myself and my colleagues are looking forward to being part of DSMT new production team.

“In schools we have seen the impact Covid restrictions have had on young people, particularly in the performing arts, and we feel certain that becoming involved in DSMT will help to kick start their energy and opportunities for developing confidence and teamwork.

“Whether it’s a performing role onstage or a production role off stage, DSMT will have something for everyone who is interested in theatre.

“The production team has a wide range of expertise ready to welcome and nurture everyone who wants to take part.”

Rehearsals will take place on Sundays from September 19, with registration on Dundee Schools Music Theatre website.