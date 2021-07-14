Schools out, tents up – The top 5 camping spots in Tayside, Fife and beyond

Schools are out and while the summer holidays look a little different this year, there are plenty of camping spots in Tayside and Fife that are ideal for families.

With staycations becoming the norm, camping and caravan holidays are in high demand.

Whether it be toasting marshmallows by the campfire or going on a new adventure – pack the tent and camping gear and head off for a weekend of fun.

We’ve created a list of the camping sites we think are the best in Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross.

All of these campsites have play parks or activities for younger and older children to enjoy as well as some fun for all of the family.

Top five camping spots in Tayside and Fife

In Perthshire, Comrie Croft, near Crieff, is renowned for its close proximity to popular walking and cycling routes.

Explore the ‘squirrel trail’ or hire a bike and ride the mountain bike skills park and pump track.

Based near Forfar, Greenhillock Glamping is perfect for families looking to enjoy the natural world.

Not only is there an art shack which is ideal for children hoping to explore their creative side but they can immerse themselves in the outdoors with bug-hunting, den-building and pond-dipping.

Pitch your own tent with a firepit or camp in one of the site’s luxury bell tents.

The family friendly site at Sliverburn Park, based at Lundin Links, Leven, in Fife, offers woodland walks, bike hires and a walled garden.

It is also just 400 metres from the Fife Coastal Path and a stones throw from Leven beach.

It offers a variety of camping options, from tent pitches, to campervan spots and eco-pods.

The owner of Miltonhaven Seaside Caravan, based in St Cyrus, Montrose, park have two donkeys, three goats, two Hebridean sheep, chickens and numerous wild ducks and moor hens so you are sure to come across plenty of wildlife.

Unfortunately due to coronavirus restrictions, the site is not currently accepting campers with their own tents however there are cabins and plenty of caravan space.

The Scone Camping and Caravanning Club site is based near the heart of Scone Palace.

It’s a natural haven with plenty of nearby walking routes and wildlife to enjoy.

More family friendly camping sites in Tayside and Fife:

St Andrews Holiday Park, Kinkell Braes, Fife

Drumshademuir Caravan Park, Forfar, Angus

Aberfeldy Caravan Park, Perthshire

Craigtoun Meadows Holiday Park, St Andrews, Fife

