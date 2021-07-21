Down on the farm: Our top 5 family farm days out in and around Tayside and Fife

A day on the farm can be a perfect family outing during the summer holidays.

Loads of farms have diversified to provide activities for children, shopping for the adults and dining for all ages.

We’ve pulled together a map of what we reckon are the best farm days out in and around Tayside and Fife.

As well as play areas for the kids, each has its own shop selling fresh produce and more, and a café or restaurant to refuel and rest.

Some also offer the chance to meet the animals or pick your own fruit.

Balmalcolm, near Cupar, Fife, KY15 7TJ

A highlight at Muddy Boots is the farm’s daily pig race, when visitors can cheer on their favourite porcine competitors as they tear round the course.

The farm’s Muddy Meadow also includes a water slide, grass sledging, jumping pillows and an adventure play area.

Cupar, Fife, KY15 4QD

Cairnie is famous for its mega maze, which is sown in maize in a different design each year with a new challenge.

But its funyard has much more besides, including go-karts, a giant straw bale climbing fortress and trampolines.

Montrose, Angus, DD10 9EW

At the heart of Charleton’s adventure park is a large wooden fortress where children can let their imagination run as fast as their legs.

There’s also lots of fun to be had bouncing on the trampolines and powering round the go-kart course before picking some strawberries to take home.

South Queensferry, EH30 9AR

Little Farmers adventure farm park is the latest addition to Craigie Farm. Children can meet the animals on the mini farm.

The impressive play area – both inside and outside – includes water play, slides and structures for climbing, clambering, balancing and more.

Blair Drummond, Stirling, FK9 4UP

You can help the children find their way around the meadow maze at Briarlands Farm before they tackle Bessie the climbing monster.

Youngsters can also help feed the animals, try the zipwire or see how they fare at football golf.

When it’s raining there’s a craft area in the tearoom.

Due to continuing Covid restrictions booking is necessary for some of the featured farms.