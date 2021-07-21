Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / Schools & Family

Down on the farm: Our top 5 family farm days out in and around Tayside and Fife

By Cheryl Peebles
July 21 2021, 1.24pm Updated: July 21 2021, 2.03pm
Cairnie Fruit Farm's mega maze - sown in maize - is an artistically designed labyrinth of pathways and blind alleys. Picture supplied by Cairnie Fruit Farm.

A day on the farm can be a perfect family outing during the summer holidays.

Loads of farms have diversified to provide activities for children, shopping for the adults and dining for all ages.

We’ve pulled together a map of what we reckon are the best farm days out in and around Tayside and Fife.

As well as play areas for the kids, each has its own shop selling fresh produce and more, and a café or restaurant to refuel and rest.

Some also offer the chance to meet the animals or pick your own fruit.

Muddy Boots Farm

Balmalcolm, near Cupar, Fife, KY15 7TJ

Picture supplied by Muddy Boots Farm.

A highlight at Muddy Boots is the farm’s daily pig race, when visitors can cheer on their favourite porcine competitors as they tear round the course.

The farm’s Muddy Meadow also includes a water slide, grass sledging, jumping pillows and an adventure play area.

Cairnie Fruit Farm and Mega Maze

Cupar, Fife, KY15 4QD

Picture supplied by Cairnie Fruit Farm.

Cairnie is famous for its mega maze, which is sown in maize in a different design each year with a new challenge.

But its funyard has much more besides, including go-karts, a giant straw bale climbing fortress and trampolines.

Charleton Fruit Farm

Montrose, Angus, DD10 9EW

At the heart of Charleton’s adventure park is a large wooden fortress where children can let their imagination run as fast as their legs.

There’s also lots of fun to be had bouncing on the trampolines and powering round the go-kart course before picking some strawberries to take home.

Craigies Farm

South Queensferry, EH30 9AR

Picture supplied by Craigies Farm.

Little Farmers adventure farm park is the latest addition to Craigie Farm. Children can meet the animals on the mini farm.

The impressive play area – both inside and outside – includes water play, slides and structures for climbing, clambering, balancing and more.

Briarlands Farm

Blair Drummond, Stirling, FK9 4UP

You can help the children find their way around the meadow maze at Briarlands Farm before they tackle Bessie the climbing monster.

Youngsters can also help feed the animals, try the zipwire or see how they fare at football golf.

When it’s raining there’s a craft area in the tearoom.

Due to continuing Covid restrictions booking is necessary for some of the featured farms.

MAP: Top 5 play parks in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire

Schools out, tents up – The top 5 camping spots in Tayside, Fife and beyond

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Schools & Family team

More from The Courier