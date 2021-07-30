Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
New law to keep siblings in care together will ‘nurture’ special bonds

By Cheryl Peebles
July 30 2021, 2.58pm Updated: July 30 2021, 3.15pm
Vital brother and sister bonds are maintained at a Fife farm run by STAR -Siblings Reunited.

Bonds between brothers and sisters can last a lifetime.

But often they are severed when siblings enter the care system – potentially adding to their trauma.

So introduction of legislation to keep siblings in care together where possible has been described as a “monumental day” by a foster carer who specialises in maintaining such relationships.

Karen Morrison is founder of STAR – Siblings Reunited, a Fife-based charity which provides a place for brothers and sisters living apart to spend quality time together.

Karen Morrison, founder of STAR – Siblings Reunited. Pictures by Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.

She has fought for years for the rights of children in care and is part of the Stand Up for Siblings campaign which persuaded the Scottish Government to make the change in law, which came into force on Monday.

She said: “This is going to make sure that special bond is nurtured and remains.”

Research has indicated that seven out of 10 children in the care system – most commonly there due to abuse or neglect – live apart from at least one of their brothers or sisters.

The changes, Karen said, will ensure that these children have more rights than ever before, and are explained in a short film created by STAR.

Importance of sibling bonds

She said: “It’s only 50% of the way, but it’s massive getting these changes in law and legislation.

“The other 50% is going to be changes in practice and we’re going to keep fighting and stand up for siblings.”

Illustrating the importance of keeping siblings together in care, she told of two teenagers she fostered on an emergency placement.

The pair were sharing a bedroom and Karen said: “I remember knocking on the door to check on them, and not only were they in the same room but they were cuddled together in the same bed.

“Life sucked for them at that time but they had each other.”

She described separating children from their siblings when they have to leave their family home due to trauma as a “double whammy” and added: “That’s what it feels like to them, that’s what they tell us often.”

“I remember a young person saying ‘I don’t think we would have managed at home if we didn’t have each other’.

“Then you think, separated they don’t see each other, they leave the care system – imagine if they had that bond, that strength, would they have made better choices in life?”

What does the new legislation mean?

The legislation places a duty on local authorities to ensure siblings are supported to stay together where appropriate.

Where it is not suitable for brothers and sisters to live together, steps should be taken to help them stay in touch with each other and to nurture their relationships.

Maintaining relationships of separated children is where STAR comes into play.

keep siblings in care together
Brothers and sisters are reunited to play and maintain their special bond at STAR – Siblings Reunited, which was founded by Karen Morrison.

It welcomes around 100 children a month, but Karen is unaware of such a service existing anywhere else.

Based on a farm near Cupar, it allows brothers and sisters to maintain and grow emotional bonds by meeting for a couple of hours each month in a safe and fun setting.

Children overcome their trauma by building campfires on the nearby beach together, playing games in the wigwam and helping to tend the vegetables and animal.

Relationships with their brothers and sisters is vital to their sense of belonging and to their wellbeing.”

Children’s Minister Clare Haughey

As the legislation came into force, Children’s Minister Clare Haughey said: “All children need the same things to thrive – a stable home, strong support and steady, loving relationships.

“We know through speaking to children and young people that the relationships with their brothers and sisters is vital to their sense of belonging and to their wellbeing.

“Thankfully, most siblings who experience care away from home are now placed together, but where that is not possible, it is important that those precious bonds are protected and nurtured through spending time with each other.”

VIDEO: Could you become a foster carer? Meet Dundee and Fife families whose lives changed forever

