School Covid rules: Will bubbles and face masks still be required?

Will face masks and class bubbles remain when schools return?

These are the among the key questions parents, pupils and staff hope will be answered by the First Minister on Tuesday.

Scottish schools start to reopen next week – with Angus teachers returning to work on Tuesday, August 10, and pupils back the next day – but we are yet to hear what changes may be made to existing rules.

Until the summer holidays, school Covid rules meant secondary school pupils and staff were required to wear face coverings in class and while moving around buildings.

In primary schools, classes were kept apart in ‘bubbles’, with staggered break and lunch times to minimise contact.

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to confirm in her briefing whether Covid lockdown rules will end on August 9, and it’s anticipated she will also outline arrangements for schools.

She is to address the Scottish Parliament from around 2pm, and although it is likely she will announce the shift from level 0 restrictions, it is expected the current requirement for face masks for the wider public will remain.

Other schools in Tayside and Fife reopen on Monday August 16 for staff. Dundee pupils are back the next day and those in Perth and Kinross and Fife the day after that.

Staff, parents and pupils are waiting to hear what is required of them.

Labour spokesman for education and skills Michael Marra said the continuation or otherwise of bubbles and face masks in schools were among the key questions they would want answered.

And he accused Ms Sturgeon of failing to give timely clarity around what school will be like this term

The Dundee-based MSP for North East Scotland said: “When we pushed the First Minister on this last time, her response was that decisions would be communicated well ahead of the new term.

“She has already failed on that.

“Tomorrow we are talking about five working days until schools start opening up.

“Head teachers don’t know what’s happening, directors of education don’t know what’s happening, no one knows.”

Schools south of the border, which remain on holiday until the end of the month, know more about the term ahead, he said.

“We have had no clarity on bubbles or masks for pupils, which for many parents will be some of the key issues.”

Mr Marra also called for a comprehensive plan for infection prevention, including “proper” ventilation of school buildings and claimed no such preparations had been made over the holidays.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “The First Minister will set out proposed steps for moving beyond level 0 to parliament on Tuesday.”