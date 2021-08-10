Exam results 2021: More than 140,000 young people learn their final grades

It’s ‘exam’ results day for more than 140,000 young people across Scotland.

Grades for their National 5s, Highers and Advanced Highers will have arrived by text and email from 8am, and certificates are being dropped through letterboxes.

Pupils and school leavers already know their provisional grades, but today’s results from the Scottish Qualifications Authority will bring confirmation.

They will also allow universities, colleges and employers to confirm conditional offers.

Exams were cancelled for a second year running due to the pandemic and results have been determined by teachers, based on assessments in school.

What happened last year?

When exams were called off last year, grades were estimated by teachers then moderated by the SQA.

There was anger when more than 123,000 were downgraded by the exams authority.

Just days later, the Scottish Government decided to revert to teachers’ estimates and those affected were issued with new certificates.

This year, the SQA has pledged that awards made by teachers will not be altered.

What will we learn today?

Throughout the day, we’ll bring you news of results day 2021 including the national attainment statistics, due to be released this morning.

We are also due to hear from SQA chief executive and Scotland’s chief examining officer, Fiona Robertson, and Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville, who is to meet a few of those receiving their results today.

Our reporters will also be speaking to pupils and school leavers across Tayside and Fife to learn how they have performed and what this year has been like for them.

Ms Somerville was among those to wish young people well today and for the future.

Whatever happens [today], each and every one of you should be proud.” Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville

In a message posted on Twitter last night, she said: “I know many of you will be excited, and anxious too, as you wait for your results tomorrow.

“It’s been such a tough year for you all. The pandemic has turned the world upside down and the challenges faced by those of you in education have been really, really hard.

“You’ve had to quickly adapt to new ways of learning and changes to school life that no one ever would have imagined.

“So whatever happens tomorrow, each and every one of you should be proud.

“Your successes and achievements shown through your resilience and determination go well beyond what is reflected in your SQA results.”