Results day 2021: Success in Perthshire as pupils ‘speechless’ by A grades

Perthshire pupils were left “speechless” after achieving perfect A grade Higher results despite a tumultuous school year.

Across Perth and Kinross, there was a pass mark of 87% at National 5, 89% at Higher and 90% at Advanced Higher.

There was reason to celebrate at Perth High School as 17-year-old Darcey Meek achieved four As and a B at Higher.

Her outstanding results mean she will be able to progress in S6 where she will work towards her Advanced Highers.

She has also enrolled in a one-year German cultural studies course at the Open University.

The year, however, has not been without its challenges which Darcey says she is pleased to have overcome.

She said: “I worked hard over the last year so I’m pleased to see it has paid off.

“The last school year has definitely been one of the hardest so far, especially with lockdown.

“I’m very proud of what I’ve managed to achieve. There were a lot of assessments and it’s been a stressful time so I’m just really pleased with the outcome.”

Fellow Perth High pupil Ruaraidh McCulloch, 17, was awarded five A grades in a mix of subjects and will now also be taking Advanced Highers.

He was delighted with his results and could not wait to tell his friends and family of the outcome.

There were also smiles all round at Strathallan School, in Perthshire, as pupils achieved a pass rate of 99%.

Blair MacKenzie, 18, will follow in the footsteps of Olympic medallist and Strathallan alum, Duncan Scott as he confirms his place to study sports studies at Stirling University after he received six As.

The Perth pupil, who was captain of the school’s basketball team, said he was “speechless” when he discovered he’d achieved perfect grades.

He said: “It hasn’t been easy but I am over the moon because with these results I can head to Stirling and continue to pursue sports and play basketball.”

Bowes MacKinnon-Belcher, 17, confirmed her place at Edinburgh University where she’ll study history after also receiving six straight As.

The Auchterarder pupil said: “I’m so glad all of the work has paid off. I’m excited to take the next steps on my journey in Edinburgh and continue to study history which has become my passion at school.”

The year, she said, was hectic with lockdowns and the cancellation of exams however it has made her even more proud of her achievements.

Headmaster Mark Lauder congratulated the independent school’s senior pupils for their “well deserved” results in a challenging academic year.

He said: “Each one of them should be incredibly proud of their results and we wish them all the very best for the future as they go on to change the world in their own unique way.

“I am delighted for the pupils and their teachers who have worked so hard to achieve these results and I congratulate the class of 2021.”

Following the region’s impressive results as a whole, Sheena Devlin, the local authority’s executive director, said: “Our children and young people deserve to celebrate their successes today after what has been another challenging year for them.

“These results are a testament to their hard work throughout the school year.”