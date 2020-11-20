Number of confirmed Covid cases in schools across Tayside and Fife continues to rise

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Some 19 schools across Tayside and Fife have reported positive cases of Covid-19 this week as concerns over the virus spreading in schools continue.

A total of 11 primary schools and six secondary schools in Fife, as well as Morgan Academy in Dundee and Monifieth High School in Angus have reported positive cases of the virus since Monday.

The rise in cases come after new figures revealed that more than 3,300 children were absent from school on Tuesday alone in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross.

Despite growing concern over the spread of the virus in schools, evidence from the Scottish Government’s advisory sub-group on education showed that positive cases among pupils represents 0.1% of all pupils.

Dundee

Dundee City Council confirmed on Friday that a positive case linked with Morgan Academy, in the Stobswell area of the city, had been identified.

The local authority is working with the health board to deal with the case and said precautions were being put in place.

A spokeswoman Dundee City Council said: “We are aware of a case in the school and have been working closely with NHS Tayside.

“With the assistance of public health, we are ensuring that the appropriate measures are being taken.”

Angus

Angus Council confirmed that positive cases had been identified at Carlogie Primary School, in Carnoustie, this week.

Those who have may been in contact with the individuals who have tested positive for the virus are now having to self-isolate.

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “There were positive Covid-19 tests within Carlogie Primary School in recent days which has resulted in possible contacts being identified and asked to self-isolate.

“With the assistance of public health, all appropriate procedures are being followed and parents/carers are advised and reassured that, if they are not contacted individually, their child has not been identified as a possible contact.”

I recognise that this information may be concerning to you. Please be assured that the school remains open.” M-C McInally, Monifieth High School headteacher

A further case of coronavirus has been reported at Monifieth High School. It follows the news yesterday that a person in a third-year class had tested positive for the virus.

In a letter to parents and carers of pupils at the school, head teacher M-C McInally said: “A single case of confirmed Covid-19 has been reported in a teacher who attends Monifieth High School.

“This letter is for the wider community to keep you informed. Please be reassured that if you have not been contacted individually, your child has not been identified as a contact of the case, and they can continue to attend school and undertake other activities as normal.

“The close contacts of this person have been identified by the Health Protection Team (HPT) at NHS Tayside and must now enter isolation.

“This is a precaution. This isolation is from the date of last contact with the case and is for 14 days.”

The school remains open and Mrs McInally reassured parents it is working with authorities to keep pupils and staff safe.

She added: “I recognise that this information may be concerning to you. Please be assured that the school remains open.

“The school is working in partnership with NHS Tayside, Public Health Scotland, and Angus Council Education and Lifelong Learning Directorate.”

Fife

Since Monday, there have been 46 new positive cases confirmed in schools across Fife.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that around half the pupils at Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes are off as it strives to contain a coronavirus outbreak.

An additional two positive cases associated with the school were confirmed on Friday.

The latest coronavirus cases associated with schools confirmed by NHS Fife as of Friday are: