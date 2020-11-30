Coronavirus: Monifieth High School drafts in supply teachers as 18 staff self-isolate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Supply teachers are being drafted in to ensure lessons continue at an Angus secondary school where 18 staff have been told to self-isolate.

Several people at Monifieth High School have tested positive for coronavirus and the teachers have been identified as close contacts and must stay at home.

They are to conduct lessons online from home and other staff from inside and outside the school will help cover classes.

Head teacher M-C McInally told parents that all affected teachers were well and the school was able to cope in potentially challenging circumstances.

The situation arose as the school is in the midst of a three-week block of assessments for SQA qualifications and just over a week after a single case of Covid-19 in a third year pupil was confirmed.

Letter to parents

In a letter to parents on Monday, Mrs McInally said the teachers had been instructed to isolate through the Protect Scotland app.

She said: “All staff self-isolating have reported to me that they are feeling well and will continue to provide work through Teams or live-streaming of classes.

“The director of education has been informed, as has the public health team, and the school is receiving excellent support.

“All classes will be covered with member of member of teaching staff either from our school or a teacher from the authority-wide team.

“I want to reassure you that our SQA milestone assessments are continuing in senior school and we will support our junior pupils as best we can in what could be very challenging circumstances.

“The school at present has the capacity to cope and we do not envisage any major changes to your child’s curriculum (just a few new faces in classes).”

An Angus Council spokeswoman said: “There has been a small number of positive Covid-19 cases within Monifieth High School.

“Eighteen teachers are currently self-isolating.”