Coronavirus: Positive case of Covid-19 confirmed at Baldragon Academy

A positive case of Covid-19 has been confirmed at Baldragon Academy.

In a letter addressed to parents and carers of pupils at the Dundee school, head teacher Hugh McAninch confirmed that a S1 pupil at the school had tested positive for the virus.

Those who have been in close contact with the pupil have been notified by public health officials and are now expected to self-isolate for a period of 14 days.

In the letter, Mr McAninch said: “A single case of confirmed Covid-19 has been reported in a person who attends Baldragon Academy in S1.

“The close contacts of this person have been identified by the Health Protection Team (HPT) at NHS Tayside and must now enter isolation. This is a precaution.

“This isolation is from the date of last contact for 14 days.”

I recognise that this information may be concerning to you. Please be assured that Baldragon Academy remains open.” Hugh McAninch, Baldragon Academy headteacher

The school remains open as normal and pupils who have not been identified as close contacts of the case are expected to attend.

Mr McAninch added: “You will already have been notified if your child is a close contact. This letter is for the wider community to keep you informed.

“Please be reassured that if you have not been contacted individually, your child has not been identified as a contact of the case, and they can continue to attend school and undertake other activities as normal.”

“I recognise that this information may be concerning to you. Please be assured that Baldragon Academy remains open.

“The school is working in partnership with NHS Tayside, Public Health Scotland, and Dundee City Council Children and Family Service.”

Mr McAninch also encouraged those at the school and the wider community to continue following the NHS and Scottish Government guidance to help reduce the spread of the virus.

The confirmation of a positive case of Covid-19 at Baldragon comes days after it was revealed another Tayside school, Monifieth High School, is drafting in supply teachers to ensure lessons continue after a Covid outbreak there.

Eighteen teachers are currently having to self-isolate after a “small number of positive Covid-19 cases” were confirmed within the Angus school.