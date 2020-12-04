Two Fife nurseries closed due to coronavirus and new cases in two secondary schools

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Two Fife nurseries are closed due to confirmed and suspected Covid cases.

East Wemyss Primary School nursery has been closed for just over a week after someone linked with it tested positive.

Dunmore Nursery, in Ballingry, is closed on Friday for a risk assessment to be conducted around a suspected case.

Five new cases were also confirmed at two secondary schools in the region, four at Levenmouth Academy and one at Dunfermline High School.

At least some children at the East Wemyss nursery have been asked to self-isolate and the nursery will remain closed until December 14.

The primary school, where a case was confirmed on Thursday, remains open.

Additional COVID-19 cases are being investigated at the following schools since the last update on Wednesday: 🔵Nursery at Pitcoudie Primary School

🔵Calaiswood School

🔵East Wemyss Primary School

🔵Lynburn Primary School

🔵Levenmouth Academy 📲https://t.co/1dNmMVmMw2 pic.twitter.com/IPbMmdqv15 — NHS Fife (@nhsfife) December 3, 2020

Parents of youngsters at Dunmore Nursery were told by a Groupcall notice at 10.30pm on Thursday night to keep their children at home on Friday.

The notice said: “All children and staff of the nursery (morning and afternoon) are asked not to attend tomorrow (Friday, December 4) until we can carry out a full risk assessment of a suspected Covid case.

“A further update will be issued as soon as possible.”

NHS Fife confirmed that people linked with the two secondary schools had tested positive.