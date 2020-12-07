Some 14 new cases of coronavirus are being investigated at four schools and two nurseries in Fife.

Both Levenmouth Academy and Balcurvie Primary School, in Windygates, have reported five people with the virus.

The latest cases, revealed by NHS Fife on Monday, bring the total at the Buckhaven secondary school to 19 since the start of November.

Additional COVID-19 cases are being investigated at the following schools since the last update on Friday: 🔵Nursery at Carleton Primary

🔵Nursery at Collydean Primary

🔵Balcurvie Primary

🔵Commercial Primary

🔵East Wemyss Primary

Single cases were also recorded over the weekend in people connected with the nursery classes at Carleton and Collydean primary schools, both in Glenrothes.

Single cases were also recorded over the weekend in people connected with the nursery classes at Carleton and Collydean primary schools, both in Glenrothes.

There were also single cases at Commercial Primary School, in Dunfermline, and East Wemyss Primary School.

NHS Fife said: “Where there is more than one confirmed case, this does not necessarily suggest transmission within the school and may relate to a sibling or household group, or it may be separate incidences of community-acquired infection.”

Levenmouth Academy pupils who are isolating as a result of being identified as close contacts of those who have tested positive were reminded to make use of teaching resources available on the school’s website.

Pupils were also reminded to wear face masks on entering the school, unless exempt, and not to come to school if they have Covid-19 symptoms.