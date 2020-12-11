Free school meals: what support is available to pupils over Christmas?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thousands of children will be supported over the Christmas holidays as local councils announce their plans for free school meals through the winter period.

Payments will be made directly to eligible families over the festive period to help combat the ongoing impact of coronavirus.

A total of £10 million has been made available to allow councils to continue to provide free school meals across the Christmas, February and Easter breaks.

The First Minister also announced low-income families would receive an additional £100 winter payment.

The payments will be made before the Christmas period.

What support is available in your area?

More than 11,000 children across Fife will benefit from the additional funding, which has been made available from the Scottish Government.

Fife Council recently agreed plans to resume the weekly cash payments of £11.50 in lieu of free school meals.

The funds will also be issued in the event that a child is sent home because of Covid-19.

Payments began on December 4.

Payments are being made to qualifying families in Dundee to cover the Christmas holidays as part of the city’s efforts to combat the ongoing impact of the virus.

The scheme will support around 6,000 children in the city with payments of £11.25 per child each week of the holidays.

The cash payments will be made directly to family bank accounts.

City schools and nurseries will be closed for a fortnight from noon on Wednesday December 23 and lessons will resume on Thursday January 6.

Eligibility is for nursery children who are included on a housing benefit or council tax reduction claim and pupils in P1-P3 who receive the school clothing grant.

Payments will be made from P4 to S6 based on free school meal entitlement.

Children and families service convener Councillor Stewart Hunter said: “I am pleased that this scheme is covering the Christmas break as I know this made a big difference to families through lockdown and the summer and October holidays.

“We know the impact that these payments have made to many families, with several parents getting in touch with us to share their appreciation of this valuable support.

“This has been a tough year for people, but especially for our most vulnerable families.”

Perth and Kinross Council have also confirmed they will make direct payments for free school meals for pupils who are eligible.

The local authority first administered the payment over the summer holidays to help pupils through the pandemic.

Alongside the additional payments of £100 to low income families, Angus Council will be providing pupils with funding to cover free school meals.

A spokesperson said: “This payment can be used by families as they see fit to help them prepare for winter and it is in addition to the continuation of free school meals over the winter holidays.

“No application is required, and payments will be made automatically to eligible households where a child is in receipt of free school meals on the basis of low income.

“For those receiving this entitlement on Friday December 18 2020 the payment will be made before Christmas where possible.

“For eligible children who registered for free school meals after December 18, payments will be made in January 2021.”

Free school meals to be extended

Plans have been announced to make free school meals available all year round for every primary school pupil.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the plans would ensure no child goes hungry and would be implemented if the SNP are re-elected in May.

It is expected to cost around £230m per year and will include a free year-round breakfast and lunch for all primary pupils from August 2022.

The plans have been welcomed by opposition leaders however at an education debate at Holyrood on Wednesday, Conservative education spokesman Jamie Greene called on Mr Swinney to bring forward the proposals.