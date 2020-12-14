Warning: Keep children off school if there are Covid symptoms at home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Parents have been warned against sending children to school if there are Covid-19 symptoms at home as fears mount in the Christmas countdown.

Amid concerns that pupils have attended school when they should have stayed off, Grove Academy, Dundee City Council and Fife Council underlined the importance of isolation where infection is suspected.

Pupils must not attend school if they have any of the symptoms of Coronavirus, and should arrange to be tested. * High temperature

* New, continuous cough

* Loss/change to your sense of smell/taste. Book a test at https://t.co/7DZsd24MCG or tel 0300 303 2713.#DundeeLearning pic.twitter.com/55D0OWhAR1 — Dundee City Council (@DundeeCouncil) December 13, 2020

Grove Academy rector Graham Hutton revealed on Friday that five people at the school had tested positive during what he described as a “horrendous week”.

On Monday the Broughty Ferry school sent a message to parents stating: “If there is suspected Covid in your household, do NOT send your children to school – self isolate!

“Get the person tested and if it is positive, then the whole household must self-isolate for 10 days. ONLY if the test is negative, can the pupils return to school.”

In the last full week before Christmas, Fife Council wrote to all parents in the region to stress the importance of obeying the rules to reduce the risk of transmission.

‘More important than ever’

It also issued a reminder that face masks must be worn on school transport following reports of pupils failing to do so.

The local authority said most of the cases reported in pupils and staff had come from outside schools, with 26 new infections over just the last four days.

Carrie Lindsay, executive director of education and children’s services, said it was “more important than ever” to abide by the rules.

She said: “I am acutely aware that we have all played our part for a long time now, but if you or your children come into close contact with a positive Covid-19 case in the next couple of weeks you will have to isolate as per government guidelines.

Please take extra care wherever you are.” Carrie Lindsay, Fife Council

“This could mean you or some of your family are spending Christmas, New Year, or both periods in isolation. No-one wants this so, please take extra care wherever you are.”

She also said: “We have had reports that some of our young people are either not wearing or are removing their masks on school buses.

“I’d appreciate if you could, please, try to get through to them the importance of keeping their face covered while on the bus.”