Fairview School anti-litter film wins national award

An anti-litter video made by pupils at a Perth school has won a national competition.

Fairview School’s short film won the most likes in a social media contest run by litter education resource, Bin It!

Youngsters at the school for children with additional support needs worked with teachers to produce the video which shows them tackling rubbish with different sports equipment.

The film shows members of Fairview’s eco group using golf clubs, a curling brush, a skateboard and finally a tennis racket to bin litter.

As a result, they won £500 to spend on sports equipment for the school.

Bin It! is an award-winning anti-litter educational roadshow funded by Mars Wrigley.

Its competition on Twitter invited students from across the UK to submit video entries demonstrating how they tackle littering.

It was a lovely surprise and another reason to celebrate success at Fairview School during this most difficult of years.” Fairview School eco-coordinator Neil Hill

Fairview’s eco group holds weekly litter picks around the school campus and promotes the anti-littering message to all pupils.

School eco-coordinator Neil Hill said: “The eco group are very aware of litter on campus and are a credit to their school.

“The pupils had fun making the video. Their participation was great.

“They all chose a piece of sports equipment they liked and performed well.

“They were delighted to win as were the eco staff members.

“It was a lovely surprise and another reason to celebrate success at Fairview School during this most difficult of years.”

Roadshow off the road

David Henderson, senior public affairs manager at Mars Wrigley, said: “Covid-19 restrictions have meant we can’t visit schools with our Bin It! roadshow this year.

“But through the Bin It Your Way competition we’ve been able to remotely engage with schools and remind teachers and students of the importance of putting litter in the bin.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone and we wanted to inject a bit of fun while still promoting anti-litter behaviour among young people.

“Fairview’s video was a joy to watch and I could tell they had all put a lot of hard work into creating it. A very worthy winner.”