Music pupils get festive in virtual Christmas concert to raise money for Dundee Bairns

Music pupils from across Dundee are not letting coronavirus stop their Christmas concert go ahead.

Instead the annual show, organised by the city’s instrumental music service, is moving online in the hope of raising money for children’s charity Dundee Bairns.

The pupils are hoping their audience will join them for the music premiere of their festive show which will be streamed on YouTube on Sunday, December 20.

Music tuition has been hit hard by pandemic restrictions and instructors had to come up with creative ways to continue teaching.

Karen Hamilton, senior music instructor, says holding the concert virtually gives the youngsters a bit of hope.

She says: “We’re just trying to keep things going as they normally would. The children are delighted they can still play their instruments despite Covid.

“I have been teaching outside in a marquee at Harris Academy in the freezing cold to make sure pupils don’t miss out on their lessons.”

Pupils from across the city will be showcasing their talent by playing a range of popular songs in a variety of styles, including an orchestra and rock band.

Singing, woodwind and brass instruments cannot be played indoors and orchestra and band sessions can only be held remotely.

Pupils recorded their sections at home with the help of instructors and parents to allow the annual show to go ahead.

“The kids come from lots of different groups and play a range of different instruments, ranging from junior strings all the way through to rock bands. There’s a real mix of talent,” Karen adds.

And while putting on a show, the service will support local children who are in need of support during the pandemic.

Dundee Bairns helps to combat holiday hunger by providing food parcels for children during school holidays.

The charity have provided thousands of meals each week throughout the pandemic and are currently supplying families with food vouchers and activity packs for over Christmas.

Karen says the team chose the charity to help local school children.

“We are all Dundee Bairns. I grew up in Dundee and went to school here,” she says.

“I teach in some of the schools that are not so affluent and you see what those families are facing.

“We work with a lot of privileged children too but we are all part of the same city so we wanted to give a little bit back.”

David Dorwood, charity founder, says: “The school music donation is very special because it’s children performing their musical instruments and getting donations to help other Dundee children who are less fortunate.

“It’s very special and we’re very grateful to them and very thankful for the work they’re doing to help Dundee Bairns.”

The music service have already raised almost £600 for the charity and the fundraiser can be viewed here.